Maryland health officials confirmed Wednesday that a third person contracted measles in the Pikes­ville area of the state this month.

The latest person to contract the disease is not connected to the previous two patients who had “household contact” with their cases, health officials said.

Due to health privacy laws, officials did not release any information about the patients. However, officials released a list of three locations in Pikesville and times on April 14 that residents may have been exposed to the disease, which includes 4000 Old Court Rd., from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Market Maven, at 1630 Reisterstown Road, from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and Seven Mile Market, at 201 Reisterstown Rd., from 12:45 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

State health officials said they are directly notifying people who may have been exposed at additional locations.

Measles is a viral infection that is easily spread to unvaccinated people through coughing, sneezing and secretions from the mouth, according to state health officials. The virus may remain in the air for up to two hours, officials said.

“It is concerning that three cases of measles have been identified in Maryland in such a short period of time,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Frances B. Phillips. “The measles virus can spread very easily between unvaccinated people, and there have been large outbreaks in several other areas of the country.”

Phillips urged Maryland residents to ensure their families have been vaccinated for measles and other “vaccine-preventable diseases.”

The first symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose and coughing, and red watery eyes, the statement said. They typically can surface up to 14 days after exposure, with a rash usually appearing on the face after the early symptoms and spreading to the rest of the body, health officials said.

The three Maryland cases join the reports of up to 90 new ones recorded in the second week of April across the nation.

