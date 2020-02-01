A man was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in Fairfax County early Saturday in a hit-and-run crash, the county police said. The victim was the third pedestrian killed in the county in the new year.

David Velasquez, 29, of Arlington was walking in the right lane of westbound Industrial Road in the Springfield area about 1 a.m. when he was hit by a westbound SUV, police said. They said they are investigating whether his possible alcohol use was a factor.

Velasquez died at a hospital. Police said the SUV was last seen going north on Backlick Road.

The number of last year’s Fairfax pedestrian deaths has led to new safety concerns from the county’s Board of Supervisors.

“Sixteen pedestrian fatalities in our county in 2019 is too many,” Supervisor Walter Alcorn, who represents the Hunter Mill District, said in a January statement. “Most of our built environment is still designed for moving vehicles, which creates obvious conflicts and we need to evolve toward safer walking and cycling.”

The county’s first two pedestrian deaths this year occurred on Route 1, said another supervisor, Rodney Lusk, of the Lee District. He said 11 percent of Fairfax pedestrian deaths in the past five years occurred in that corridor.

At least three pedestrians have been killed by cars this year in Montgomery County.