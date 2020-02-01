Velasquez died at a hospital. Police said the SUV was last seen going north on Backlick Road.

The number of last year’s Fairfax pedestrian deaths has led to new safety concerns from the county’s Board of Supervisors.

“Sixteen pedestrian fatalities in our county in 2019 is too many,” Supervisor Walter Alcorn, who represents the Hunter Mill District, said in a January statement. “Most of our built environment is still designed for moving vehicles, which creates obvious conflicts and we need to evolve toward safer walking and cycling.”

The county’s first two pedestrian deaths this year occurred on Route 1, said another supervisor, Rodney Lusk, of the Lee District. He said 11 percent of Fairfax pedestrian deaths in the past five years occurred in that corridor.