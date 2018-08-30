A third teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempt to take a scooter from an off-duty law enforcement officer in Southeast Washington, authorities said.

The incident unfolded about 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 24 in the 1300 block of Potomac Avenue SE, near Pennsylvania Avenue. D.C. police said the attackers beat the officer but did not get the scooter. The three teens then fled.

Authorities said they arrested Thomas Cooley, 19, of Northwest Washington, on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Two other male suspects — one 17, the other 15 — were arrested and charged Tuesday. All three suspects are charged with assault on a police officer and carjacking, according to police.