A third suspect has been arrested in the homicide on Benning Road NE last month in which police said more than 70 shots were fired.

D.C. police said Carlos Turner, 20, of Emporia, VA, was arrested Friday and charged with first degree murder while armed in the death of Michael Taylor, 22, of Northeast.

Two men arrested last month in the shooting may have been trying to retaliate for the death of a friend, according to papers filed in court in the case.

In an arrest affidavit , police have said the two had been pallbearers at their friend’s funeral on Jan. 11. Police said Taylor was fatally shot the next day in an apartment house in the 1700 block of Benning Road.

