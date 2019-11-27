Brockenberry spent his final years tracking the investigation into his grandson’s death and consulting police detectives from the red-brick home near Dunbar High School his family had lived in since 1980.

Tuesday night, D.C. police said they had charged a 28-year-old woman in the stabbing of Joel David Midgett, the first break in the four-year-old homicide.

AD

Brockenberry didn’t live to see it. He died in September 2017 after an illness, at the age of 76.

It was Lorraine Brockenberry who took the call from a detective, and she said she is “so happy” someone is in custody. But, she said, “I am very sad that my husband wasn’t here to hear this.”

AD

Midgett — given his mother's family name — was stabbed shortly after 1 a.m. on Oct. 16, 2015, in the 200 block of K Street NW, a few blocks south of his grandparents’ house and near the old Sursum Corda public housing complex, a place where he hung out with friends and relatives, and where he had gotten into trouble with police. One of his friends also was stabbed but survived.

AD

Authorities identified the suspect as Olivia Cartwright-Cole, 28. Court documents said she also goes by Tristian Melvin Cole and lived in Northeast. She was charged with second-degree murder while armed.

An arrest affidavit says she and Midgett knew each other and were arguing over some items she thought had been taken from her apartment. Police said the dispute grew into a brawl involving several people. The suspect told police she didn’t mean to stab Midgett, according to the affidavit. Cartwright-Cole’s attorney with the Public Defender Service did not respond to a request for comment.

AD

William Brockenberry was one of 16 children born to a maintenance man and a clerk. In his job, he oversaw group homes for troubled and sometimes violent youths, and he worked with suspended schoolchildren in Maryland. He raised his family through the District’s most murderous years and its recovery, as gentrification transformed Shaw and other neighborhoods from places to avoid to ones sought after.

AD

“I lost a lot of kids, I saved a lot of kids,” William Brockenberry said in 2015. “Including my own.”

Brockenberry had four sons. Joel David Brockenberry Jr., 19, was fatally shot near the family home in 1990 while on a college break. Adrian Brockenberry, 21, was killed in Columbia Heights in 2003. No arrests have been made in either case.

Another son died at the age of 45 during an operation.

William Brockenberry’s obituary lists his one surviving son, Damon, along with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Many in the family had thrived. Others had not.

AD

Joel Midgett, Joel Brockenberry’s son, was stabbed in 2015. He had a son, Kenna, who is now 8, and a second-generation boy growing up without his father.

AD

Lorraine Brockenberry said Kenna visits her often. “He’ll be playing and he’ll say, ‘My Daddy,’ and talk about places he went with him.” She said his memories revolve around broad themes. “His father used to have him with him a lot,” Brockenberry said. “He’ll talk about how they used to be together.”

The family matriarch said she has been ill lately and wasn’t planning on going to the courthouse to see the person police say killed her grandson.

She has a big family to look after, and worry over.