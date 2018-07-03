People line both sides of Main Street during a June 29 vigil in downtown Annapolis for the newsroom shooting victims. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

The letter came with a familiar — and chilling — return address scrawled in the envelope’s top left corner.

It arrived in the mail Monday at the law office that once represented the Capital Gazette. The letter bore the name of a man who, just days before, allegedly shot his way through the newspaper’s office in Annapolis, killing five. The law firm’s first call was to the police. Later, one of its lawyers called the Capital Gazette’s former publisher, Thomas Marquardt, who was in Maryland attending the first of the victims’ memorial services.

“It’s sick. It’s like the tragedy that won’t stop,” Marquardt said Tuesday. “Just when you think, ‘OK, we’re past the point of being worried.’”

He called his wife, at their home in Florida, and told her to pay close attention to the mail. Don’t open anything suspicious, he said.

The police, he said, have told him that the alleged shooter and letter writer, Jarrod W. Ramos, knew Marquardt’s home address.

“He tracked me,” Marquardt said.

After the police checked the letter for dangerous substances, the Capital Gazette’s former lawyer emailed Marquardt a copy, who shared it with The Washington Post.

The letter is dated June 28 and its existence was first reported on the websites for the Capital Gazette and that paper’s owner, the Baltimore Sun. It was one of three letters Ramos sent before last week’s shooting, Anne Arundel County police said Monday. The other two were sent to a Baltimore City judge and the Maryland Court of Special Appeals, the Sun reported.

The letter is fashioned after a court document and if confirmed to be from Ramos, would be yet another chapter in Ramos’s feud with the newspaper that began when he filed a defamation lawsuit against the outlet in 2012.

“You were too cowardly to confront those lies, and this is your receipt. I told you so,” the letter read.

It continued: “I further certify I then did proceed to the office of respondent Capital-Gazette Communications . . . with the objective of killing every person present.”

The quasi-legal document was Ramos’s style, Marquardt said.

“He understood the legal system well enough that he could actually file a legal document,” Marquardt said. Ramos represented himself against the newspaper.

Starting in 2010, Ramos began cyber-stalking a woman he’d gone to high school with, sending her vulgar messages on Facebook and email. She obtained criminal charges and three protective orders against him. When the Capital Gazette wrote about the case, Ramos focused his attention on the newspaper, filing and losing a defamation lawsuit.

He appealed the dismissal of the lawsuit, and retired Judge Charles Moylan Jr. wrote the appeals court ruling ending the case. Ramos criticized Moylan on Twitter, mentioned him in a tweet minutes before the shooting, and, according to police, sent the appeals court one of the letters.

Brennan McCarthy, the lawyer who represented Ramos’s stalking victim, said he had never encountered anyone so “malevolent” in his years working as a criminal defense and family law attorney.

McCarthy said he alerted his family, including his adult siblings, that “if a guy shows up with a strange goatee and green cargo pants, call the police.” Even though his legal proceedings with Ramos ended in 2016, McCarthy said he still looked outside every morning before going to his car, and again in the evenings before leaving work.

“I did not want him to know where I was,” McCarthy said. “This is a very scary situation. You can’t do anything. The last thing you want to do is engage him. You’ve just got to put your head down, protect who you’re trying to protect.”

Messages over several days seeking comment on the arrest and allegations that were left at the home and on telephones that appear to belong to Ramos’s parents have not been returned and attempts to locate and reach other relatives have not been successful.

McCarthy said unlike most legal participants in family or criminal court with whom he has dealt, Ramos always showed up to court alone. “He has a father and a mother and a sister,” McCarthy said. “None of them came to court.” Ramos “was always alone. No friends. Always wore green cargo pants. His whole attitude was menacing, physically and mentally. It was exhausting dealing with him.”

The recent mailing with Ramos’s name and address also had a note addressed to Moylan.

“Welcome, Mr. Moylan, to your unexpected legacy: YOU should have died. Friends forever, Jarrod W. Ramos,” the note read.

Marquardt said he’s not aware of anyone else who has received similar threats in the days since the shooting.

In an interview Monday, Trif Alatzas, publisher and editor-in-chief of the Baltimore Sun Media Group which includes The Capital, said the company took “immediate steps” to increase security, even at its locations outside the Baltimore region.

Capital Gazette staff, who have not stopped publishing the paper, are working at a temporary location in Annapolis, Alatzas said.

“We felt it was important to be back on the ground in Annapolis today, and we are there and the staff is there,” he said.

The company is looking for a permanent place to relocate the newsroom.

Marquardt said he suspects the letters were part of Ramos’s plan — to prolong the pain.

“He wanted to torment people all along,” Marquardt said.

The letters won’t be his last words, either, Marquardt said, because Ramos will have his day in court. It’s why Marquardt said he thinks the Annapolis shooting did not end with the gunman’s suicide.

“That would silence his voice, he doesn’t want that,” Marquardt said. “He’s just getting going ... He’ll have the whole world watching.”

Michael Brice-Saddler and Clarence Williams contributed to this report.