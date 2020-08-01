After Lyric’s owner went into a store, the thief stopped a car alongside hers, broke the driver’s-side window and took the dog before driving off, police said.
The larceny happened in a year when thefts from cars, a chronic problem in the Washington area, have dropped in the District by 28 percent compared with 2019.
The decline has come in the past four months, a period in which D.C. residents were asked to stay home to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In the first three months of 2020, thefts stayed about even with last year: There were 2,603, compared with 2,660. Then in the past four months, thefts from cars fell from 3,202 in the same months of 2019 to 1,979 this year.
But the favorable trend was probably of small consolation to Lyric or the pet’s owner.