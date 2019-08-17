Thousands of homes and businesses in northern sections of Fairfax County lost power last night after severe thunderstorms swept through the area.

About 9:45 p.m. information from the Dominion Electric Power indicated that almost 10,000 customers were without electricity in the Route 7 corridor, near the border between Fairfax and Loudoun Counties.

The utility said restoration of service could come as late as 3 a.m. today.

