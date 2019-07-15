Power was cut Tuesday night to about 7,000 homes and businesses in the District, many of them in Northeast, near Capitol Hill according to Pepco.

One of the biggest of the outages was reported in an area around 16th and E Streets NE. It involved about 3,000 homes and businesses, the utility reported.

In all a total of 41 outages occurred, Pepco said about 10:30 p.m.

Restoration times of early Tuesday morning were provided.

The causes of the outages were not known immediately.

A D.C. official said that in addition to Hill East, the Kingman Park and Trinidad neighborhoods were affected.

