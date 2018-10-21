Manassas Va. police said they are investigating threats against two schools in the city. (Manassas City police photo)

A threat was made against two public schools in Northern Virginia, and authorities said Sunday night that they were investigating.

Police in the city of Manassas said they were notified Sunday night of a threat against Osbourn High School and Baldwin Elementary School.

According to police, the threat was made over the social media platform Instagram.

The situation was being actively investigated, but the probe was in its early stages, the police said.

They said there would be an increased police presence on Monday at both campuses.

The news site, Inside NOVA posted a photograph that appeared to be of an assault-style rifle. It said the photo came from an Instagram posting that was apparently removed about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Inside NOVA reproduced text that it said accompanied the photo. The text threatened harm to students at the schools.