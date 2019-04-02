The fire at the Waterford in Kensington, Md., has blocked roads in that area. (Montgomery County Fire Department)

A three-alarm fire broke out early Tuesday at a high-rise condo building in Kensington, Md., officials said.

The fire at the Waterford on University Boulevard near Connecticut Avenue has blocked roads in that area, and crews are on the scene.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said the fire was on the ninth floor in a bedroom and the building was evacuated. More than 100 firefighters were on the scene, and they encountered “very heavy smoke conditions,” according to Piringer.

He said no one was seriously hurt, but some resident were being evaluated.

