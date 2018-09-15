A carjacking in the heart of downtown Washington touched off a car chase that ended with a crash and three arrests, D.c. police said. No injuries were reported. (iStock/iStock)

Three people were arrested after an armed carjacking in the heart of downtown Washington Thursday night touched off a chase through the city, according to D.C. police.

The incident began about 10:45 p.m. in the 700 block of 11th Street NW, when a robber got into the victim’s vehicle, showed a gun and took both property and the vehicle, police said.

The site is about two blocks northeast of the Metro Center subway stop.

Within about five minutes, police said, the stolen vehicle was spotted. It went south through the 9th Street Tunnel, then onto the Southeast-Southwest Freeway and then onto the Anacostia Freeway. The chase continued onto the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, where the vehicle struck a retaining wall, police said.

Police said two people were arrested in the vehicle. They said the driver ran into woods, but an arrest was quickly made.

On a path in the woods, a police dog found what appeared to be the firearm used in the carjacking, police said. They said it was a BB gun that looked like a real firearm.

Police said chases such as Thursday night’s are used onlyfor the most serious crimes.