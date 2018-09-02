Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Manassas man last week, police said Sunday.

Terrance Tyrese Martin, 18, and Ebelin Jojana Lopez, 19, both of Manassas, and Seni Jimenez Blanco, 19, of Manassas Park, were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.

Detectives are following leads to identify additional suspects, Manassas City Police spokeswoman Sarah Maroney said.

Police said that about 2 a.m. Thursday, officers arrived at a residence in the 10000 block of Massie Street in Manassas after a report of a shooting. They found bullet holes in the front door of the residence and 24-year-old Reynaldo Eliazar Araujo inside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Araujo was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police have not said how the three were involved in the shooting or whether they will face additional charges.

“There isn’t additional information we can release at this point in the investigation,” Maroney said Sunday. “It is still an active investigation.”

The three are being held without bond and have a court date set for Nov. 5, police said.