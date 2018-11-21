Three men were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old found dead on a sidewalk in Laurel, Md.

The slaying of Hassan Lucky, 19, stemmed from an ongoing dispute, according to Prince George’s County police.

Lucky was shot at around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in the 13000 block of Laurel Bowie Road, police said. Officers called to the area pronounced Lucky dead.

Three have been charged with first-degree murder and are in custody in Prince George’s County jail: Dream Edwards, 20; Abdul Kandeh, 18; and Ramon Bowman, 18. Edwards and Kandeh are of Laurel. Bowman is of Glen Burnie.