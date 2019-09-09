Three cars burned in an industrial and warehouse area in Prince George’s County on Sunday night, fire officials said.

The fires broke out in the 5100 block of Buchanan Street in the Bladensburg area, said Mark E. Brady, spokesman for the county fire department.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze around 8 p.m., according to the fire department.

Brady said the cause of the fire had not been determined and was under investigation.

