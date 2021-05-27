On Wednesday, police officials said they have arrested and charged two suspects — Gary Phillips, 43, of Chillum, and Andre Steen, 26, of Takoma Park — in the murder.
Police said the suspects knew the victim and that the shooting stemmed from a “drug-related argument.”
Both suspects are charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.
In another murder case, local police said Wednesday that they arrested and charged Everton Lewis, 37, of Silver Spring in the December 2020 murder of Anthoneil Hunter, 34, of Temple Hills.
Police said Hunter was fatally shot Dec. 26, 2020, inside an apartment in the 6800 block of Red Top Road in the Takoma Park area. Officials said the two men knew each other and got into an argument that “escalated into a shooting.”
Lewis is charged with first- and second-degree murder
All three suspects are being held in the county jail without bond. It was not immediately known if any of them have retained a lawyer.