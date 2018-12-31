Three people were charged with murder after a man was fatally shot during a drug transaction Saturday in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

Officers responded about 11:45 a.m. to the 11300 block of Evans Trail in Beltsville for a welfare check, Prince George’s County police said in a statement.

They found 38-year-old David Ruen, of Laurel, suffering from a gunshot wound in a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police on Monday identified three people charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting: 44-year-old Kawanta Adams and 43-year-old Tarik Revel, both of Beltsville, and 43-year-old Clinton Revel, of Winston-Salem, N.C.

Adams and Revel are in custody in Prince George’s County, police said, and Revel is in custody in North Carolina pending extradition.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 301-772-4925.