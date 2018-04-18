Three Maryland men were arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death last month of a man in Prince George’s County, police said Wednesday.

[Police identify man killed in weekend stabbing in Maryland]

On March 31, officers responding to a welfare-check call in the 1400 block of University Boulevard in Langley Park found a man suffering from stab wounds, Prince George’s County police said in a statement. Enrique Jacinto Miguel, 29, of Langley Park was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested three men from Langley Park in connection with the stabbing: 43-year-old Jesus Urquilla-Guevara, 32-year-old Luis Sical and 23-year-old Gilmer Sical-Dubon. They were charged with first- and second-degree murder.

Police said the slaying was related to a previous altercation between Sical and the victim. Urquilla-Guevara has admitted his involvement in the killing, according to police.

Police have asked anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them at 301-772-4925.