Three children suffered grave and life-threatening injures Sunday night in a car crash in Prince George’s County, according to a person who had been briefed on the incident.

The three children all appeared to be less than six years old, according to the person, who had received authoritative information about the incident.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Indian Head Highway in the Oxon Hill area, said Officer Ameera Abdullah, a police spokeswoman.

In a twitter posting, Mark E. Brady, the spokesman for the fire department said "there are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy.”

Brady said three vehicles were involved.

It was not clear if all of the children had been riding in the same vehicle.

At least two were trapped in the wreckage for a time, and required extrication, Brady said.

At least two adults were also injured in the crash, he said. They were taken to hospitals, Brady said.

He described their injuries as serious but not life threatening.

Brady reported the site of the crash as near Wilson Bridge Drive.

The cause of the crash was not known immediately.

Indian Head Highway is a major thoroughfare in Prince George’s.

The intersection with Wilson Bridge Drive is about one mile southeast of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, which carriese the Capital Beltway across the Potomac River. Traffic was backed up late Sunday on Indian Head.