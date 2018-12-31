

Police respond Sunday evening to the crash at Indian Head Highway and Wilson Bridge Drive in Oxon Hill. (Prince George's County Police)

Three children died after a vehicle crash Sunday evening in Prince George’s County, police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Indian Head Highway in the Oxon Hill area, said Officer Ameera Abdullah, a police spokeswoman.

The three children all appeared to be younger than 6 years old, according to a person who had received authoritative information about the crash but was not authorized to speak about it.

Mark E. Brady, spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire Department, tweeted “there are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy.”

U/D RT 210 - there are no words to describe this crash except to say it is a tragedy. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 31, 2018

Brady said three vehicles were involved.

At least two were trapped in the wreckage for a time and required extrication, Brady said, and at least two adults were also injured.

Brady said the crash occurred near Wilson Bridge Drive, and the cause was not immediately known.

Indian Head Highway is a major thoroughfare in Prince George’s.

The intersection with Wilson Bridge Drive is about one mile southeast of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, which carries the Capital Beltway over the Potomac River. Indian Head Highway was reopened to traffic about 4 a.m. Monday.