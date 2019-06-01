Three people were stabbed Saturday night in the U Street NW corridor, according to police. (iStock)

Three people were stabbed Saturday night in the U Street NW corridor, one of the city’s livelier dining and entertainment areas.

Police said two men were stabbed about 9:40 p.m. near 12th and U streets. A third victim was found later with a cut on the arm, they said, and none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police said they stopped someone in connection with the incident.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news