In the District, as elsewhere, many attacks in which a weapon is shown, or actually used, involve knives, as in three incidents here in the past three days.

On Saturday, police said an assailant tried to stab someone about 1 p.m. in the 3900 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. On Friday, someone was stabbed about noon in the 4500 block of Benning Road SE. On Thursday a knife was brandished and a threat was made about 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, police said.

They said arrests were made in each case on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

So far this year, D.C. police data show 548 “dangerous weapon” assaults involving guns. Dangerous weapon assaults without guns number 889.

Recent FBI figures indicate knives were used here in about 40 percent of serious assaults without guns. Applying that ratio suggests that about 350 assaults in the District this year involved display or use of a knife.