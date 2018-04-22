Three people died after a fire in a group home in Severn, Md. on Saturday night, Anne Arundel County officials said Sunday.

Firefighters, who were called by neighbors just after 10:45 p.m., found heavy fire coming from the back of the home in the 7900 block of Stone Hearth Road, Anne Arundel Fire Capt. Russ Davies said. They entered the house and found one adult victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

Firefighters found two other adult victims during additional searches.

The fire occurred at a home operated by Arundel Lodge — a nonprofit agency that works with adults and families affected by mental health and substance abuse disorders.

Mike Drummond, executive director of Arundel Lodge, said the group is “deeply saddened by this tragedy and grateful to the Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team for their quick response.”

“This is the first incident of this kind in the over 40 years of Arundel Lodge’s service to the community, and we are absolutely devastated,” Drummond said in a statement. “This is an incredibly difficult day for all of us and we will be providing support to family, friends and staff as we all process this tragedy.”

The victims, whose names are not being released pending notification of their families, include two adult male residents and one female worker.

Four other occupants escaped from the home uninjured. Officials said the house had working smoke alarms.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel, Fort Meade and Baltimore-Washington Marshall Airport worked to extinguish the fire, the cause of which is being investigated.