Three people are now confirmed dead and four others were injured in an explosion at a gas station and market that occurred Friday morning in Buena Vista, Va., a small town in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Authorities said on Saturday they do not know what caused the explosion at the South River Market & Gas Station but a spokesman for the Virginia State Police, which is leading the investigation, said “the incident does not appear suspicious in nature.”

The spokeswoman, Corinne N. Geller, said the bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office. A cause of death was not available, and Geller said it might take days to identify the remains.

Police said the explosion was reported about 9:20 a.m. on Friday at the market at Old Buena Vista and South River roads. Buena Vista is a town of about 6,600 residents 70 miles southwest of Charlottesville.

Geller said firefighters from the Rockbridge County Fire Rescue and Emergency Management department encountered heavy fire throughout the building.

In addition to the fatalities, four people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions could not be determined.

