In the most recent incident, a UPS truck was taken shortly after 4 p.m. Friday from Van Buren Street and Harlan Place NW, said D.C. police spokesman Sean Hickman. It was later found in the Chillum area of Prince George’s County.

On Tuesday, two robbers approached a UPS driver as he was sorting packages in his vehicle in the 3800 block of V Street SE, according to a police report.

The robbers, one of whom had a gun, “grabbed an undisclosed number of packages” and the driver’s cellphone and book bag before fleeing, the report said.

In what appeared to be the first incident in the series, a USPS truck was taken at about 5 p.m. Monday from 14th and Quincy streets NW. The vehicle contained about 400 packages, a police report said.

The vehicle was found the next day in the 3500 block of 11th Street NW, said a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service.

The sites are about a half-mile apart. It was not immediately clear how many packages remained.

However, it seems possible that those who were naughty may have hindered the holiday enjoyment of those who were nice.

