Three people were killed early Tuesday when the driver of a Mercedes apparently lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree on a narrow, curving road in Southern Maryland, according to authorities.

Police said bystanders pulled the driver, identified as Eric Lamont Moss, 28, from the wreckage, moments before the burning Mercedes exploded 30 feet into the woods off Rose Hill Road, near Hawthorne Road, in La Plata in Charles County.

Moss, who lived in La Plata, died at a hospital. The two passengers were pronounced dead on the scene. They have not yet been identified.

Diane Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Charles County, Md., Sheriff’s Department, said a family driving home to Richmond, Va., saw flames in the woods and stopped. A man, his wife and adult son pulled the driver away and stayed with him until help arrived.

Richardson said the crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. She said Moss was driving south on Rose Hill Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. It is about 30 miles south of the District.

Richardson said investigators were seeking a cause Tuesday morning. She said it too early to determine if speed contributed to the crash.