Three robberies this week not far from Washington landmarks demonstrated how the life of cities changes from hour to hour, permitting the occurrence of events that later would seem almost unthinkable.

At least two of them suggested the need for an even firmer grasp than normal on valuables in the hours after much of the city has gone to bed and before it again springs to life.

In the more recent of the two, police said a wallet was grabbed from the victim’s hand in the 600 block of F Street NW about 2:45 a.m. on Friday. One end of the Capital One Arena abuts that block.

Moreover, the site is only one block east of the majestic building that houses the National Portrait Gallery, which opens at 11:30 a.m.

In the first of the snatch robberies, a cellphone was grabbed from the victim’s hand about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of H Street NW. The location, two blocks north of Friday’s robbery, is in the heart of the city’s Chinatown neighborhood, within sight of the Friendship Archway that spans H Street at Seventh Street NW.

Another robbery occurred in the same block about 2 a.m. Thursday, police said. A witness reported seeing someone going through the victim’s pockets while the person lay on the ground, seemingly unconscious, police said.

The robber took a wallet and a black belt, and the wallet was later recovered, police said.

A police report valued the belt at $40 when new but did not make clear whether that item also was recovered.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news