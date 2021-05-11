Those killed were adults, according to police. No further details about the victims were released at a late-night briefing. Police indicated that they were still trying to notify family members.
The survivor, described only as a small child, was taken to a hospital.
Police said they thought the suspect in the incident was one of those found dead.
In a tweet, police said there was no threat to the community.
County executive Steuart Pittman, who appeaared at the briefing, echoed the words of police officials in calling the incident a “terrible situation.”
Federalsburg South is a two-block residential street lined mainly by single-family houses with peaked roofs.
It is south of Route 198 and about a half-mile west of the Baltimore Washington Parkway.