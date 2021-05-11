Three members of a Maryland family were shot and killed Monday night in a house in Anne Arundel County in what appeared to be a domestic-related incident, the county police said. A child was wounded, they said.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Federalsburg South in the Laurel area of the county, police said. They said they got a call about 9:30 p.m. reporting a shooting.

Those killed were adults, according to police. No further details about the victims were released at a late-night briefing. Police indicated that they were still trying to notify family members.

The survivor, described only as a small child, was taken to a hospital.

Police said they thought the suspect in the incident was one of those found dead.

In a tweet, police said there was no threat to the community.

County executive Steuart Pittman, who appeaared at the briefing, echoed the words of police officials in calling the incident a “terrible situation.”

Federalsburg South is a two-block residential street lined mainly by single-family houses with peaked roofs.

It is south of Route 198 and about a half-mile west of the Baltimore Washington Parkway.