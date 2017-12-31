A large single family house was heavily damaged Saturday night by a raging fire in the Potomac area of Montgomery County. (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Fire Department)

Certain days make people wish to stay in their houses, and Saturday was such a day, and probably made even firefighters want to stay in their firehouses. But it was not to be, as dozens of firefighters answered the call for three big house fires in Montgomery County.

On one of those nights that prompt the inevitable juxtaposition of fire and ice, county fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said a huge blaze broke out in a large single family house in the 10900 block of Larkmeade Lane in the Potomac area.

It caused an estimated $900,000 damage to the house and its contents. The cause was not immediately known, Piringer said, and investigators were to return Sunday. Two adults were displaced, he said.

In the other after-dark house fire, more than $300,000 in damage was caused by a fire that began near a gas furnace in the basement of a house in the 1000 block of Earlsgate Lane in the Rockville area, he said. Two adults were displaced.

A fire Saturday on Outpost Drive was one of three significant house fires in Montgomery County. (Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Fire Department )

A third major fire broke out in the afternoon in the 10800 block of Outpost Drive, in the North Potomac area. Piringer said the cause appeared to be fireplace ashes that had been cleaned out and placed in a plastic bag inside the house.

He estimated damage at about $250,000, and said four family members — two adults and two children — were displaced.