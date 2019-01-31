Firefighters fought a fire at a home in Germantown with temperatures feeling like minus 4 degrees. (Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire)

Two fires in Northern Virginia and two more in Maryland broke out early Thursday, officials said.

In Montgomery County, a fire started at about 5 a.m. at a single-family home in the 21000 block of Emerald Drive in Germantown. Pete Piringer, a spokesman with the Montgomery County Fire Department, said the fire was on several levels of the home and that one firefighter fell through a floor. He was quickly rescued and suffered no serious injuries.

No one who lived at the home was hurt.

Officials said the homeowner came home, discovered the fire and called 911.

The damage was said to be “significant,” and fighting it was hard given that firefighters said temperatures were about 5 degrees. But it “feels like -4 degrees,” said Piringer in a Twitter message.

Another fire that started at about midnight left seven people injured at a home in Glen Burnie, Md. Those hurt included children rescued from the blaze on Wellham Avenue.

There was a third fire in Northern Virginia at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Carlin Springs Road near Columbia Pike in the Baileys Crossroads area, according to the Fairfax County Fire Department. Firefighters rescued several people from the three-alarm fire, officials said.

At 6:30 a.m., crews were still working to fully extinguish the fire. It was not immediately known if anyone suffered serious injuries.

Firefighters in Fairfax County were also dealing with a fire at a home in the 12100 block of Westwood Hills Drive in the Herndon area. It was not known if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fires was not immediately known.

