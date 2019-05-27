Three pistols were seized from three passengers at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on three successive days last week, authorities said.

The Transportation Security Administration said the three guns were detected by TSA screeners on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In each incident, according to a spokeswoman for the agency, TSA officers spotted the guns in the checkpoint X-ray machines.

TSA contacted Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who went to the checkpoint, took the guns and questioned the individuals involved, said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. She said all three were charged with weapons violations.

In the latest incident, Farbstein said a resident of Hopewell, Va., was stopped with a 9mm pistol in a carry-on bag.

She said the gun was not loaded. According to Farbstein, he told TSA officials that he was carrying the bag that he usually takes to a firing range and did not know he had it with him.

According to Farbstein, the gun detected Friday at BWI was the 14th found there this year by TSA.

She said the rate has been higher than in 2018, when 22 firearms were found at checkpoints over the entire year.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news