Three people were fatally wounded by gunfire in the District overnight, rounding out a violent weekend in which at least 15 people were shot and six died, according to police data.

The violence Sunday began shortly after midnight when police were called to the 3100 block of Buena Vista Terrace Southeast. Authorities found Juan Dwayne Jackson, of Oxon Hill, who had multiple gunshot wounds, dead at the scene.

Police said Jackson was shot by an unknown assailant who opened fire, also wounding one other person. The second victim was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.

The shooting took place about 12:15 a.m. in the location on the edge of the District — less than a quarter mile from the Naylor Road Metro station in Maryland.

Less than an hour later, around 1:10 a.m., police were sent to the 1400 block of Howard Road Southeast, in the Barry Farm neighborhood, for a report of gunfire. The victim, 28-year-old Ervin Eugene Watkins, of Southeast, had already gone to hospital, where he arrived with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Watkins died at the hospital, authorities said, and they did not have a suspect.

Hours after the Howard Road homicide, another man was fatally shot by an unknown assailant. Police said William Hayworth, 42, of Southeast, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting just west of the Maryland border, in the 3400 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Hayworth was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The spate of shootings started around 1:30 a.m. Friday. In one incident between Friday night and Saturday morning, four people were shot in the area of 18th Street and Benning Road Northeast, authorities said.

Police did not provide any additional information about the three homicides overnight, including whether any of them were related.

A police spokeswoman said all of the cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings should call 202-727-9099 or share information via the department’s text message tip line at 50411.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.