Three people were injured Saturday afternoon in a car crash involving a D.C. police cruiser, the police said.

The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. in the Brookland neighborhood of Northeast Washington, as two officers were on their way in the cruiser to a priority assignment, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash occurred in the 1200 block of Monroe Street NE, said the spokeswoman, Brianna Jordan.

She said the collision occurred at an intersection, and the two officers, as well as the occupant of the other vehicle, were taken to hospitals.

No information about conditions was available immediately. The site of the crash is about four blocks east of the Brookland metro station It is also near the major retail strip along 12th Street NE in Brookland.

