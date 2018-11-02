A fire in Southeast Washington displaced 13 people and left three, including a firefighter, hurt. (Courtesy of D.C. Fire)

Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after a two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment in Southeast Washington.

The fire began around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue SE near the Congress Heights Metro stop on the first floor of a three-story apartment building.

Several people had to be rescued using ladders, fire officials said. The blaze was heavy on the first floor and spread to the second and third floors.

Two people were taken to an area hospital. Both were in stable condition, fire officials said, and a firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Thirteen residents were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.