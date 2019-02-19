Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast Washington that left two men and one juvenile male wounded.

Officers were called to the 3700 block of Ely Place Southeast at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, D.C. police said. When they arrived, they found three people shot. The juvenile and one man were found conscious and breathing. A second man was unconscious but breathing, police said.

The age of the juvenile was unclear.

