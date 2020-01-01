Three men were injured in a shooting early Wednesday at a hotel in Tysons, just off Leesburg Pike, according to Fairfax County police.

The shootings occurred about 3 a.m. at Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive, according to police Lt. John M. Lieb.

Lieb said the three victims were injured in their legs or lower part of their bodies and are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Circumstances of the shooting remained unclear Tuesday morning, but Lieb said investigators do not believe the attack was random. He said “there are no ongoing threats to the public.”

Lieb said detectives were investigating two crime scenes. One was a breezeway in the hotel, and the other was in the parking lot outside. He said investigators are trying to determine where the shots were fired. He said a firearm was recovered in the parking lot.

It was unclear if all three victims had been shot or if some were injured in another way during the incident. Lieb said detectives were trying to determine if the victims knew each other.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news