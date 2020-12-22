By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowDec. 23, 2020 at 4:08 a.m. UTCThree people were injured in a shooting late Tuesday in Prince William County, police said.The shooting occurred in the 12700 block of Harbor Drive in the Woodbridge area, police said.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightThree people were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police.Information about their conditions was not known immediately.Police described the situation as being contained. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.