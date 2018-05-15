Three people were killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Charles County, Md. , the state police said. Four others were injured.

The three who were killed and two of the injured were in an SUV that collided about 3 p.m. with a dump truck at Route 234 and Penns Hill Road, the state police said.

None of those killed or injured was identified immediately, pending notifications of their relatives, the police said.

According to the police, preliminary investigation indicated that the dump truck was going east on Route 234 and the SUV was southbound on Penns Hill.

Police said witnesses told them that the SUV had failed to halt at a stop sign.

No conditions were given for those who were injured.

The site of the crash is in a rural area in the southern part of Charles County. It is about five miles south of La Plata, and about two miles east of Route 301.