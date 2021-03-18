The police pursuit began near mile marker 127 in Spotsylvania County, where a trooper attempted to stop a 2008 Dodge Avenger for travelling 80 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. zone about 4:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

The Dodge sped away as a trooper chased for two minutes until police stopped pursuing the car as it fled north on the left shoulder of the highway, officials said.

Police who were north of the initial stop picked up the pursuit and gave chase as the Dodge crashed through lighted warning signs of the Express Lanes that were switched for southbound traffic only.

Police did not follow the Dodge into the express lanes, the statement said.

The Dodge smashed head-on into a Ford Ranger pickup truck as it traveled southbound, police said. The force of the collision sent the truck over the guardrail. The male driver of the Ford died at the scene, police said.

Two additional southbound vehicles collided with the Dodge, which then caught fire, police said.

Police said the female driver of the Dodge died at the scene, along with a female passenger in the Dodge who was ejected from the car.