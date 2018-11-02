Police in Montgomery County, Md., charged three teenagers with second-degree rape amid allegations of hazing involving junior varsity football players at Damascus High School.

The male teenagers also were each charged with attempted second-degree rape, police said Friday. Officials have identified four teenage victims, all male. The suspects were not identified, which is standard practice in Maryland when teenagers are charged with crimes as juveniles.

The attacks allegedly took place Wednesday in the high school locker room after school was dismissed at Damascus High, a football powerhouse on the northern end of suburban Montgomery County.

Police said the juvenile suspects were taken into custody, charged and processed Thursday night. All charges are being handled through the state’s juvenile justice system.

School district officials did not have immediate comment on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Damascus Principal Casey Crouse sent a letter to school families saying that school administrators learned of the allegations Thursday and that police were investigating. She said the JV team was forfeiting its game Thursday in response to the incident, calling the alleged behavior “upsetting and unacceptable” conduct that would not be tolerated at the school. “Damascus High School is committed to the safety of all students,” she wrote.

Second-degree rape is a serious charge in Maryland, covering a range of nonconsensual sex acts over three basic categories: when force or threats of force are used; when a victim is impaired or helpless; and when a victim is under the age of 14.

The state’s more serious charge of first-degree rape includes cases in which attackers use weapons or put victims in fear for their lives. It carries a penalty of up to life in prison.

For teenagers charged as juveniles with second-degree rape, the punishment is generally geared toward rehabilitation, said Paul Zmuda, a Rockville defense attorney and former prosecutor.

If teens were to be face another penalty, he said, much would depend on whether the teenagers had been in trouble before.

A teenager found to have committed second-degree rape could be placed in a juvenile facility — generally for six to nine months — or could be allowed to stay with his family, if he were electronically monitored or given an ankle monitor, Zmuda said. “The juvenile system, in general, doesn’t like locking kids up who are under 16 unless they’d done something really serious,” he said.

Lisae C. Jordan, the executive director and counsel for the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said “the fundamental nature of hazing is to degrade someone and to have power over someone. And sexual assault is a way to that.”

Speaking in general, Jordan said, those who commit such acts may say they didn’t consider it a sexual assault. “Sometimes assailants who are caught will say that,’ she said, “but it’s likely an after-the-fact revision.”