Police said Gibbs, 26, of Temple Hills, Md., was found fatally shot around 4 p.m. Monday inside an apartment building in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue near St. Barnabas Road.

He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later, according to police.

AD

An initial investigation found that Gibbs was shot during a drug-related robbery attempt.

Police officers pursued a vehicle into the District after the slaying, and the chase ended in Southeast Washington after the vehicle crashed about a half-mile from the Maryland and District border.

AD

Officials said the three suspects face charges of first- and second-degree murder and other charges. Two of the men — McNatt and Richardson — were hurt during the incident and are being treated, police said. They’re not life threatening injuries.

AD