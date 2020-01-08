Three men have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a man over what authorities said was a drug-related robbery attempt in Temple Hills, Md., and a chase that ended in the District.

Prince George’s County police said Terrence McNatt, 33, of Southeast Washington; Rashaud Richardson, 26, of Oxon Hill; and Cornell Washington, 30, of Capitol Heights, are charged in the slaying of Bryan Gibbs.

Police said Gibbs, 26, of Temple Hills, Md., was found fatally shot around 4 p.m. Monday inside an apartment building in the 4200 block of 28th Avenue near St. Barnabas Road.

He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later, according to police.

An initial investigation found that Gibbs was shot during a drug-related robbery attempt.

Police officers pursued a vehicle into the District after the slaying, and the chase ended in Southeast Washington after the vehicle crashed about a half-mile from the Maryland and District border.

Officials said the three suspects face charges of first- and second-degree murder and other charges. Two of the men — McNatt and Richardson — were hurt during the incident and are being treated, police said. They’re not life threatening injuries.