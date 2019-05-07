Three men who may be connected to “smash and grab” robberies of ATMs at convenience stores are in police custody Tuesday when they were caught trying a similar heist in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The men’s names are not being released as they are being questioned by detectives and have not been formally charged, said Officer Rick Goodale, a spokesman for Montgomery County Police.

Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, two county police officers were monitoring a 7-Eleven store along Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area when they witnessed an attempt at a robbery, according to Goodale.

One of the officers intervened, and two of the men fled but were caught nearby. A third man, who was in a truck, took off and drove north on Route 29 and then east into Prince George’s County. He crashed the truck and fled but was quickly caught by police, officials said.

Police are investigating if the men are linked to at least three recent “smash and grab” incidents in the county where the alleged perpetrators stole or tried to steal ATMs, Goodale said.

All of those incidents were similar in that the burglars would ram a vehicle into or break by other means the glass entrance of a convenience store and take the ATM, authorities said.

The man who crashed the truck was taken to a hospital, Goodale said, and his injuries were minor. Four police officers suffered minor injuries in chasing the other two men, police said.

