Three men were charged with robbery Wednesday in two “smash-and-grab” ATM heists at 7-Elevens in Maryland after they were arrested Tuesday when an attempt at a similar crime ended with a police chase on the Beltway, authorities said.

On Tuesday around 3:50 a.m., officers near a 7-Eleven on Lockwood Drive in White Oak saw two people wearing masks confront store employees as a pickup truck outside appeared ready to drive through the store’s front window, Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Russ Hamill said at a news conference Wednesday.

The officers acted to prevent the robbery, arresting Deandre Jackson, 27, of Upper Marlboro, and Omar Barnes, 28, who had no confirmed address, Hamill said.

As those men were arrested, the driver of the pickup fled in the vehicle, leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash on Interstate 495 at Kenilworth Avenue in Prince George’s County, according to Hamill. Janarro Hewett, 27, of Southeast Washington, the driver of the truck, was arrested at the scene, Hamill said. Police said the truck had been stolen.

[Three men held in attempted robbery of a 7-Eleven in Md.]

Police said the three men committed two 7-Eleven robberies during which a pickup was driven through a store window, with the robbers then loading the store’s ATM into the vehicle and driving away. One robbery occurred April 30 at a 7-Eleven on New Hampshire Avenue in Cloverly, and another on May 2 at a 7-Eleven on Tech Road in Fairland.

The three men each were charged with two counts of robbery in the previous incidents, and one count of attempted robbery in Tuesday’s incident.

Hamill praised the officers who made the arrest, saying the robberies were carried out by criminals with a plan and the tools to execute it.

“That was definitely not their first rodeo,” Hamill said. “It took some skill to pull that off.”

