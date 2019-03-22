Police have linked three men, including a felon imprisoned in a separate slaying, to a five-year-old homicide in Maryland.

Montgomery County police said Alexander Benson Buie, 34, was killed on Nov. 6, 2013, at a home in Rockville. Officials said three suspects — one with a gun — knocked on the front door and forced their way into the home.

They confronted three other men who were in the home, including Buie, and a struggle began, according to police. Buie was shot during the incident, and the suspects fled, police said. The other two men were not injured.

On Thursday, police said, they had arrested and charged two men in Buie’s killing — Trevon Derick Davis, 28, of Hyattsville, and Bryan Donte Byrd, 28, of Northeast Washington. They’re charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

Officials also got an arrest warrant for Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 28, of Hagerstown, on charges of armed robbery and first-degree murder. Bellamy is already in jail for an unrelated homicide that happened in 2014, police said.

Byrd posted a $150,000 bond, and Davis remains in jail. The warrant is being served on Bellamy.

