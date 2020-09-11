The other homicide happened around 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Danford Drive near Keystone avenue in Clinton. Officers were called for a report of a shooting and found a man with “trauma to the upper body,” according to a Twitter message from local police.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
None of the victims’ names were released, pending the notification of their families, and authorities said they are working to determine motives and find a suspect or suspects in each of the incidents.