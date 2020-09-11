Three men are dead after violence in two separate incidents in Prince George’s County.

Local police said one incident involved two men who were fatally shot around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Audrey Lane near Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill.

Few details were immediately available. Officials said officers responded to the area after hearing the “sound of gunshots” and found two men who had been shot several times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other homicide happened around 1:10 a.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Danford Drive near Keystone avenue in Clinton. Officers were called for a report of a shooting and found a man with “trauma to the upper body,” according to a Twitter message from local police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the victims’ names were released, pending the notification of their families, and authorities said they are working to determine motives and find a suspect or suspects in each of the incidents.