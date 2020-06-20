The victims’ identities had not been made public by Saturday morning, and authorities provided no other details. On Twitter, the department said the shootings do “not appear to be a random act.”
About 30 minutes later, at 1:20 a.m., police said they were called to the 7100 block of Columbia Park Road, near Palmer Park and FedEx Field. It is about 13 miles from the shootings on St. Barnabas Road.
Police said they found a man lying unresponsive in the road suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
No other details were immediately made public. Police have not said whether they believe the two shooting incidents to be related.