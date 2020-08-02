The search began about 5:40 p.m. Sunday after a “credible report” was received that the three had fallen into the water “from a vessel” and not resurfaced, the fire department said. The site was near Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, a military installation that extends along the Potomac River near the District’s southern tip.
It was not clear why the men entered the water. In an interview Sunday night, Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the fire department, said he did not know.
The men had been on a power boat with at least one other person, according to Maggiolo.
The report that they had gone into the water was made over marine radio, he said. It was not clear who made it.
The missing men were not identified.
Personnel involved in the search came from a variety of agencies in the Washington area, the D.C. fire department said. In addition to the D.C. police and fire departments, they included the Alexandra fire department, the Naval District of Washington fire department, the Prince George’s County Fire Department and the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates Reagan National Airport.
They searched from the air and land as well as in the water, the D.C. fire department said.