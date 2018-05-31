D.C. police are seeking this vehicle in the shooting of three men the afternoon of May 31 in the 3200 block of 22nd Street SE, near Alabama Avenue. (D.C. police)

Three men standing outside a small strip shopping center were shot Thursday afternoon in the latest violence in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

Two men suffered wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening; police said a third man was more seriously wounded and his condition was being evaluated at a hospital.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon in the 3200 block of 22nd Street SE, near Alabama Avenue and Suitland Parkway. Police said a gunman in a tan sedan opened fire with a handgun.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham, who was at the scene, described the attack as “a pretty brazen shooting.”



The incident came two days after the chief, mayor and other D.C. leaders met and called the rising number of homicides unacceptable. There have been 63 homicides this year in the District, up 47 percent from the 43 at this time in 2017. Thirty killings have occurred this year in Ward 8, which includes communities east of the Anacostia River.

[Homicides spike in Ward 8 in Southeast Washington]

On Wednesday, Newsham took several police recruits to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE, about two miles south of where Thursday’s shooting occurred and where three other people were shot and wounded outside an apartment complex Tuesday night. Three others had been shot in the same block Friday.

Four people were killed in the District over the Memorial Day weekend. On Wednesday, Newsham replaced the commander of the 7th Police District station, Regis Bryant, with Cmdr. Andre Wright, who had been in charge of the Youth and Family Services Division.

In a statement, Newsham said he decided that “a change in the leadership at the district level is necessary.”