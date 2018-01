Three men were shot, one critically, on Friday afternoon in the Riggs Park neighborhood of Northeast Washington, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Riggs Road NE, near Eastern Avenue and the border with Maryland.

A D.C. police spokesman said two victims were reported to be conscious and breathing and a third was unresponsive. All were taken to hospitals.

Police released no other details of the shootings.