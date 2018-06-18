Three men were shot in separate incidents in two parts of Washington on Sunday evening and early Monday, according to D.C. police.

In the first incident, a man was shot just after 4 p.m. in the 6900 block of Fourth Street NW on Sunday near Blair Road, a few blocks from the Takoma Metro station. According to a police report, he was shot as he was walking toward the Metro station. He heard gunshots and began to run, but then realized he had been hit in the arm. He was taken to a hospital.

Police said the suspect fled.

In the second incident, a man was shot while he was riding a bike around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of First Street near P Street SW.

He was taken to a hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, according to a police report.

A third man was shot around 1 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of 17th Street near L Street NW. According to police, officers responded to Barcode, a cocktail lounge, for a report of gunshots.

They found that a man had been shot as he was getting into a vehicle near the bar. He suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was taken to a hospital, police said. It was not known whether he had been at the lounge.